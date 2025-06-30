Fed’s Bostic: Tariff effects may linger into 2026

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, speaking to CNBC, noted that “things are changing constantly,” complicating traditional forecasting methods. His comments come as markets monitor progress on President Trump’s new fiscal package, which passed a key Senate hurdle over the weekend.

From an inflation standpoint, Bostic said the Fed is watching how businesses and households adjust expectations and behaviors in response to current conditions. He saw “clear signs” that companies are planning to raise prices but cautioned that the scope and timing of those increases remain unclear.

Bostic also highlighted that many businesses now expect to delay tariff strategy decisions until 2026, suggesting the inflationary impact “could be a much more extended period than I think many expect.”