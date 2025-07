Eurozone unemployment rate edged higher to 6.3% in May, missing expectations for an unchanged reading at 6.2%. Eurostat data showed 10.83m people unemployed in the Eurozone, part of a total 13.05m across the EU.

The broader EU jobless rate held steady at 5.9%, but the number of unemployed rose by 54k in the Eurozone and by 48k in the EU compared to April.

