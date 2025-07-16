Eurozone exports rise 0.9% yoy in May while imports fall -0.6% yoy

Wed, Jul 16, 2025 @ 10:27 GMT
Eurozone goods exports rose 0.9% yoy in May to EUR 242.6B, outpacing a -0.6% yoy drop in imports to EUR 226.5B, leading to a trade surplus of EUR 16.2B. Intra-Eurozone trade also grew 1.4% yoy to EUR 219.1B, indicating resilient domestic supply chains within the bloc.

For the broader European Union, exports rose just 0.1% yoy while imports fell -2.0% yoy, producing a EUR 13.1B surplus. Bilateral data shows continued divergence: EU exports to the US rose 4.4% yoy while imports from the U.S. fell -7.4%. Exports to China dropped -11.2% yoy, while imports from China rose 3.4%. EU-UK trade data showed a 2.5% yoy increase in exports and a -7.1% drop in imports.

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.

