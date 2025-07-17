Fed’s Williams: Inflation to hit 3–3.5% as tariffs bite

New York Fed President John Williams warned that tariff effects are only beginning to show up in the data and could push inflation significantly higher in the months ahead. Speaking overnight, Williams said the full impact of US tariffs will take time to materialize, but expects them to add “about 1 percentage point” to inflation through the second half of this year and into early 2026. While he acknowledged current data shows only “modest” impact, he anticipates upward pressure will grow meaningfully.

Williams forecast inflation to average between 3% and 3.5% in 2025, before cooling to around 2.5% in 2026 and only returning to the Fed’s 2% target by 2027. For June specifically, he expects headline inflation at 2.5% and core at 2.75%. Alongside elevated price pressures, he also projects a slowing economy, with growth easing to around 1% this year and unemployment rising to 4.5% from the current 4.1%.

Against this backdrop, Williams endorsed holding rates at current levels. “Maintaining this modestly restrictive stance of monetary policy is entirely appropriate,” he said, suggesting the Fed is in no rush to cut despite cooling growth.