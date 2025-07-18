US UoM consumer sentiment rises to 61.8, inflation expectation eases

US consumer sentiment improved in July, with the University of Michigan index rising from 60.7 to 61.8 — the highest reading since February. The gains were broad-based, as both Current Conditions Index and Expectations Index ticked up to 66.8 and 58.6 respectively.

Inflation expectations, however, showed a more meaningful shift. Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped sharply from 5.0% to 4.4%. Long-run expectations declined for a third straight month to from 4.0% to 3.6%. Although these are the lowest readings since February, both remain well above the levels seen at the end of 2024, reflecting continued concern about future price pressures.

Full UoM consumer sentiment release here.