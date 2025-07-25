Tokyo CPI core slows to 2.9%, but stays elevated

Tokyo’s core CPI (ex-fresh food) eased slightly from 3.1% to 2.9% yoy in July, coming in just below expectations of 3.0% yoy, but still notably above the BoJ’s 2% target.

Headline inflation also slowed from 3.1% yoy to 2.9% yoy. Core-core measure—excluding fresh food and energy—held steady at 3.1%. The stickiness in core-core inflation highlights persistent underlying price pressures.

The figures will feed into the BoJ’s upcoming July 30–31 policy meeting, where the board is widely expected to upgrade its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year. While the data alone may not push the BoJ to act immediately, it strengthens the case for further normalization as inflation remains well above target.