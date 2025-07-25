Fri, Jul 25, 2025 @ 11:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB forecasters see no enduring disinflation from tariffs

ECB forecasters see no enduring disinflation from tariffs

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The ECB’s Q3 Survey of Professional Forecasters showed that headline inflation expectations have been revised down across the medium term. HICP inflation is now projected at 2.0% for 2025 (down from 2.2%) and 1.8% for 2026 (down from 2.0%), while 2027 remains unchanged at 2.0%. Core HICP inflation for 2025 is unchanged at 2.3%, but was revised down from 2.1% to 2.0% for both 2026 and 2027.

Respondents cited tariffs as having a small downward effect on inflation in the short term, subtracting roughly -0.06 percentage points from the HICP in both 2025 and 2026, but anticipated no lasting impact beyond that.

On growth, forecasters revised up their 2025 GDP forecast by 0.2 percentage points, trimmed 2026 by 0.1 points, and left 2027 unchanged at 1.4%.

Full ECB SPF release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.