US consumer confidence rises to 97.2, but recession signal persists

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence rose from 93.0 to 97.2 in July, beating expectations of 95.9. Expectations Index climbed 4.5 points to 74.4, signaling a slight improvement in sentiment about future conditions, but remained below the critical 80 threshold, a level typically associated with looming recession risk. Meanwhile, Present Situation Index dipped -1.5 points to 131.5, suggesting consumers’ views on current conditions remain broadly steady.

Stephanie Guichard of The Conference Board noted that while overall confidence has rebounded from earlier weakness, it “remains below last year’s heady levels.” She added that improved expectations on jobs, income, and business conditions helped drive July’s uptick.

Full US Consumer Confidence release here.

