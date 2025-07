US GDP growth accelerated to 3.0% annualized in Q2, far above expectations, as falling imports and firmer consumer spending powered the expansion. These gains were partially offset by weaker investment and exports, though the data suggest domestic demand remains firm.

Notably, inflation pressures eased significantly. The PCE price index rose just 2.1% in Q2, down from 3.7% in Q1, while the core PCE gauge slowed to 2.5% from 3.5%.

Full US Q2 GDP advance release here.