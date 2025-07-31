BoJ holds at 0.50%, lifts 2025 inflation projections sharply on food costs

The BoJ kept its short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.50% as expected, reaffirming its cautious stance in the face of growing external risks. While the central bank reiterated its intention to continue normalizing policy in light of improving economic and price conditions, it also cited heightened uncertainty around global trade and policy developments as justification for a steady hand.

In its latest quarterly outlook, the BoJ sharply raised its inflation forecasts. Core CPI for fiscal 2025 was lifted from 2.2% to 2.7%. Core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy, jumped from 2.3% to 2.8%. The upward revisions were largely attributed to food price increases, though the BoJ still sees underlying inflation remaining subdued in the first half of the forecast horizon.

For fiscal 2026, core CPI was revised slightly higher from 1.7% to 1.8%, and core-core CPI from 1.8% to 1.9%. Projections for fiscal 2027 remained unchanged at 2.0% for both measures. The Bank noted that inflation will pick up toward levels “generally consistent” with the price stability target in the second half of the projection period.

Growth outlooks were little changed. The fiscal 2025 GDP forecast was lifted modestly to 0.6% from 0.5%, while estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 were held at 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively. The Bank continues to expect a slow but steady recovery, supported by resilient domestic demand and improvements in global conditions.

BoJ emphasized that the risk balance for growth remains tilted to the downside for 2025 and 2026, though price risks are now broadly balanced.

