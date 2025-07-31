European data wrap: German CPI and Swiss retail surprise to upside

European data released today pointed to continued labor market resilience and upside surprises on inflation.

Eurozone unemployment rate held steady at 6.2% in June, defying expectations of a slight uptick to 6.3%. Across the broader EU, the jobless rate was unchanged at 5.9%, underscoring continued employment strength despite trade disruptions and slowing manufacturing activity.

In Germany, inflation pressures were firmer than expected. Headline CPI rose 0.3% mom in July, outpacing consensus for a 0.2% rise. Annual inflation held at 2.0% yoy, above the expected 1.8% yoy, suggesting steady underlying pressures even amid weaker growth. Import prices were flat on the month, beating forecasts for a modest decline of -0.2% mom, potentially limiting some disinflation via exchange rate channels.

Separately, Switzerland surprised to the upside with a 3.8% yoy surge in June retail sales, well above the 0.2% yoy consensus. The data offers a counterpoint to concerns about weakening domestic demand in the region and may reinforce the case for a patient SNB as it weighs the need to bring back negative rate.