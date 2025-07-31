Canada’s economy shrinks again in May, but June rebound eyed

Canada’s GDP contracted by -0.1% mom in May, marking a second consecutive monthly decline and aligning with expectations.

The decline was driven by weakness in goods-producing sectors, particularly a pullback in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas. While manufacturing managed to expand, services output was flat overall. Only 7 out of 20 industries registered growth.

However, there may be some relief on the horizon—Statistics Canada’s advance estimate suggests GDP rose 0.1% in June, with strength in retail and wholesale trade partially countered by a dip in manufacturing.

Full Canada’s GDP release here.