ECB sees case for another cut but greater value in waiting for September

ECB’s July meeting accounts highlighted that, while current conditions remain consistent with another rate cut, policymakers see a “high option value” in waiting until September.

Rates were judged to be in “broadly neutral territory” after eight cuts in nine meetings, financial conditions remained stable, and inflation was viewed as “in a good place” relative to the medium-term target.

The minutes stressed that uncertainty—ranging from trade disputes to geopolitical risks—warrants patience. Holding policy steady provides time to evaluate the impact of earlier cuts and to monitor data on manufacturing, services inflation, exchange rates, and financial markets, as well as the outcome of trade negotiations.

September was singled out as the point when fresh staff projections and new data would give a clearer reading of the economy’s underlying direction. Policymakers highlighted that this would help to resolve “counteracting forces” currently obscuring the signals.

While some argued for “a further rate cut” given “increasing downside risks to output and inflation”, the dominant view favored patience. By waiting until September, the ECB preserves flexibility and ensures any further move is better informed by the latest evidence.

