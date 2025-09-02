Eurozone CPI ticks up to 2.1%, core stays 2.3%

Eurozone headline inflation inched higher in August, with the flash CPI rising to 2.1% yoy from 2.0% yoy, in line with expectations. The increase came largely from a slower drag in energy prices, though food and services inflation moderated slightly from July levels.

Core CPI, excluding food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.3% yoy, defying expectations of a slight dip to 2.2% yoy. The measure has now held steady since May.

By component, food, alcohol and tobacco continued to drive the highest annual inflation rate at 3.2%, followed by services at 3.1%. Non-energy industrial goods stayed muted at 0.8%, while energy prices fell -1.9% from a year earlier. The data suggest inflation continues to stabilize near the ECB’s 2% target.

