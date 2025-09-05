Bonuses lift Japan’s real wages to growth, but consumption recovery weak

Japan’s wage data showed a notable improvement in July, with real wages rising 0.5% yoy, the first increase in seven months. Nominal cash earnings jumped 4.1% yoy, far above expectations of 3.0% yoy, marking the 43rd consecutive month of annual gains.

Wage growth was boosted by a 7.9% yoy surge in special earnings, primarily reflecting summer bonuses, alongside a 2.5% yoy rise in base salaries and a 3.3% yoy increase in overtime pay, the strongest since late 2022.

However, inflation continues to erode some of those gains. Consumer prices used to calculate real wages rose 3.6% in July, still well above the BoJ’s 2% target. Food prices, especially rice, remained a major driver.

Also released, household spending increased 1.4% yoy, falling short of forecasts, though seasonally adjusted monthly spending posted a stronger 1.7% mom gain. A Ministry official said the uptick in spending was largely due to higher electricity bills and auto-related costs, while purchases of everyday food items remain subdued. “The recovery in consumer spending is not robust,” the official cautioned.