Eurozone industrial output rises 0.3% mom, energy drag offsets goods gains

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.3% mom in July, missing expectations of a 0.5% mom gain. Output was supported by intermediate goods (+0.5%), capital goods (+1.3%), and consumer goods, with durable and non-durable production up 1.1% and 1.5% respectively. However, a sharp -2.9% decline in energy output capped overall growth.

Across the wider EU, industrial production increased 0.2% mom on the month. Croatia led gains with a 2.6% rise, followed by Hungary and Slovenia at 2.1% each, while steep drops were recorded in Estonia (-5.5%), Malta (-4.7%), and Sweden (-3.9%).

