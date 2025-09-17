Wed, Sep 17, 2025 @ 15:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 2.0%, services drive price growth

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.0%, services drive price growth

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.0% yoy in August, unchanged from July, while core CPI held steady at 2.3% yoy. Services remained the main driver of inflation, contributing +1.44 percentage points to the annual rate, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.62pp), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.18pp). Energy remained a drag, subtracting -0.19pp.

For the EU as a whole, CPI was finalized at 2.4%, also unchanged from the previous month. Inflation trends varied sharply across member states. Cyprus (0.0%), France (0.8%), and Italy (1.6%) registered the lowest rates, while Romania (8.5%), Estonia (6.2%), and Croatia (4.6%) recorded the highest. Compared with July, annual inflation fell in nine member states, was stable in four, and rose in fourteen.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.