Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.0%, services drive price growth

Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.0% yoy in August, unchanged from July, while core CPI held steady at 2.3% yoy. Services remained the main driver of inflation, contributing +1.44 percentage points to the annual rate, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.62pp), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.18pp). Energy remained a drag, subtracting -0.19pp.

For the EU as a whole, CPI was finalized at 2.4%, also unchanged from the previous month. Inflation trends varied sharply across member states. Cyprus (0.0%), France (0.8%), and Italy (1.6%) registered the lowest rates, while Romania (8.5%), Estonia (6.2%), and Croatia (4.6%) recorded the highest. Compared with July, annual inflation fell in nine member states, was stable in four, and rose in fourteen.

