Thu, Sep 18, 2025 @ 07:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNZ economy shrinks -0.9%, Kiwi dives on bets of 50bps RBNZ cut...

NZ economy shrinks -0.9%, Kiwi dives on bets of 50bps RBNZ cut next

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s economy contracted far more than expected in Q2, with GDP falling -0.9% qoq against consensus forecasts of -0.3% qoq. The release confirmed a deeper downturn, with economic activity now having declined in three of the last five quarters. The breadth of weakness points to rising headwinds that could force the RBNZ into a more aggressive easing cycle.

Goods-producing industries led the contraction with a -2.3% drop, while primary industries fell -0.7% and services output was flat. “The 0.9 percent fall in economic activity in the June 2025 quarter was broad-based with falls in 10 out of 16 industries,” said economic growth spokesperson Jason Attewell. Manufacturing was the single largest drag, contracting -3.5% in the quarter, while construction fell -1.8% following a modest rebound in Q1.

The scale of contraction triggered a wave of forecasts for deeper RBNZ easing. Westpac now expects a 50bp cut in October followed by a further 25bp reduction in November, compared with earlier projections of 25bp moves at both meetings. That would lower the OCR from the current 3.00% to 2.25% by year-end.

New Zealand Dollar responded by being sold off deeply after the release. Technically, immediate focus is now on 0.5913 support in NZD/USD with today’s sharp fall. Firm break there will indicate that rebound from 0.5799 has completed as a corrective move to 0.6006. More importantly, that would argue that the decline from 0.6119 is not over yet, and would extend to 61.8% retracement of 0.5484 to 0.6119 at 0.57527 on resumption.

Full NZ GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.