Fed’s Kashkari sees two more cuts this year, labor market risks more pressing

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the balance of risks facing the U.S. economy tilted toward the labor market rather than inflation. In an essay, he argued that given the “large concurrent changes” in trade, immigration, and tax policies, and the mixed signals in the economy, the more pressing danger is “rapid further weakening” in employment rather than a major inflation overshoot.

Kashkari noted that labor markets historically can deteriorate “quickly and non-linearly,” making preemptive action necessary. By contrast, he said tariff-related uncertainty implies a risk of inflation persistence near 3% rather than a sharp surge to 4–5%.

That backdrop led him to support this week’s rate cut, raising his own projection from two to three cuts this year in the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections.

Still, Kashkari stressed that policy is not on a preset course. If the labor market proves more resilient or inflation surprises on the upside, the Fed should pause, or even consider raising rates again. Conversely, if jobs weaken more rapidly than expected, he said policymakers should be ready to act more aggressively to support growth.

Full essay of Fed’s Kashkari here.