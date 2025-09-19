Fri, Sep 19, 2025 @ 15:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada's retail sales drop -0.8% mom in July, but advance data signal...

Canada’s retail sales drop -0.8% mom in July, but advance data signal August rebound

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canadian retail sales declined -0.8% mom to CAD 69.6B in July, worse than expectations of a -0.6% drop. Core sales, which exclude motor vehicles, parts, and fuel, fell even more sharply by -1.2%.

The downturn was broad-based, with eight of nine subsectors posting declines, led by food and beverage retailers. The figures point to cooling consumer demand as households remain squeezed by high borrowing costs and lingering price pressures.

Still, Statistics Canada’s advance estimate suggested a brighter picture ahead, with retail sales projected to rebound by 1.0% mom in August.

Full Canada retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.