Japan’s PMI composite falls to 51.1, services resilient as factories struggle

Japan’s private sector lost momentum in September, with the flash PMI Composite slipping from 52.0 to 51.1, the weakest in four months. Manufacturing was the clear drag, with the headline index down from 49.7 to 48.4 and output falling from 49.8 to 47.3. Services held broadly steady at 53.0, down from 53.1.

S&P Global’s Annabel Fiddes said services remain the “key growth engine,” offsetting a “deepening downturn” in manufacturing. Demand trends diverged sharply, with services seeing another solid rise in sales, but factories reporting the fastest drop in new orders since April.

Cost pressures also remain high. Input price inflation has eased from earlier in the year but is still consistent with a sharp rate overall, prompting firms to raise selling prices to protect margins. Companies were more cautious on hiring, with employment growth slowing to the weakest pace in two years.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.