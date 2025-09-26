ECB consumer survey: Inflation expectations edge higher, growth outlook weak

Eurozone households lifted their inflation expectations in August, according to the ECB’s latest survey. Median expectations for the next 12 months rose to 2.8% from 2.6% in July, while five-year expectations climbed from 2.1% to 2.2%, the highest since August 2022. Three-year expectations were steady at 2.5%.

At the same time, the growth outlook remained grim, with respondents predicting output to shrink by -1.2% over the next 12 months. Job worries also inched higher, with unemployment expectations up to 10.7% from 10.6%.

The survey highlights a lingering inflation mindset among households, even as economic prospects stay fragile. For the ECB, the persistence of medium-term price expectations near or above target may limit the scope for further easing if growth continues to stagnate.

Full ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results here.