Japan unemployment rate rises to 2.6%, highest in over a year

Japan’s unemployment rate rose more than expected in August, climbing to 2.6% from 2.3% a month earlier. That marked the highest reading since July 2024 and exceeded expectations of 2.4%.

Number of unemployed increased by 150k to 1.79 million, a 13-month high, while employment fell by -210k to 68.10 million. The labor force edged down by -40k to 69.89 million, though the participation rate improved to 64.0% from 63.9%. Still, the data underscored growing strain in the labor market as job creation weakens and unemployment rises.

Complementary data from the labor ministry showed the job-to-applicant ratio slipping to 1.20 from 1.22, its lowest since January 2022. The decline points to waning demand for labor.

