Eurozone PPI down -0.3% mom, -0.6% yoy, energy drag while regional divergence widens

Eurozone producer prices fell by -0.3% mom and -0.6% yoy in August, weaker than expectations of flat monthly growth and a smaller -0.4% yoy decline. The drop underscores the continued disinflationary forces in the pipeline, particularly as energy prices remain soft.

Breaking down the Eurozone data, prices fell -1.3% mom for energy and -0.1% for both intermediate and durable consumer goods. In contrast, modest increases were seen in capital goods (+0.1%) and non-durable consumer goods (+0.1%).

Across the EU as a whole, PPI slipped -0.4% mom and -0.4% yoy. At the country level, the steepest monthly declines were recorded in Denmark (-1.3%), the Netherlands and Romania (both -1.0%), and Austria (-0.8%). Meanwhile, Estonia (+5.4%), Finland (+1.9%) and Slovakia (+1.3%) bucked the trend with notable gains.

