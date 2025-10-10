Canada jobs surge 60.4k in September, unemployment steady at 7.1%

Fri, Oct 10, 2025 @ 13:30 GMT
Canada’s labor market delivered a strong upside surprise in September, with employment rising by 60.4k, well above expectations of just 2.8k. The gains were concentrated in manufacturing (+28k), health care and social assistance (+14k), and agriculture (+13k), while wholesale and retail trade saw a notable decline of -21k.

The report reinforces signs of resilience across key sectors even amid broader uncertainty over the impact of U.S. trade and tariff policies.

The data also showed a healthy quality of job growth, with full-time employment surging 106k while part-time positions dropped -46k, suggesting improved job stability.

Unemployment rate held steady at 7.1%, defying expectations for a modest uptick to 7.2%. Wage growth also firmed slightly, with average hourly earnings up 3.3% yoy, from 3.2% yoy in August.

Full Canada employment release here.

