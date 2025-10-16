UK GDP expands 0.1% mom in August, growth patchy across sectors

The UK economy expanded modestly by 0.1% mom in August, in line with expectations, suggesting that activity remains subdued but stable. Industrial production rose 0.4% mom, helping to offset flat performance in the dominant services sector and a -0.3% mom contraction in construction.

On a three-month basis, GDP grew 0.3% in the period to August compared with the previous three months. The details were uneven: services output rose 0.4%, maintaining its role as the primary driver of growth, while production slipped -0.3% and construction gained -0.3%.

Full UK GDP release here.