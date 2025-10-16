Thu, Oct 16, 2025 @ 14:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK GDP expands 0.1% mom in August, growth patchy across sectors

UK GDP expands 0.1% mom in August, growth patchy across sectors

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The UK economy expanded modestly by 0.1% mom in August, in line with expectations, suggesting that activity remains subdued but stable. Industrial production rose 0.4% mom, helping to offset flat performance in the dominant services sector and a -0.3% mom contraction in construction.

On a three-month basis, GDP grew 0.3% in the period to August compared with the previous three months. The details were uneven: services output rose 0.4%, maintaining its role as the primary driver of growth, while production slipped -0.3% and construction gained -0.3%.

Full UK GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.