ECB’s Lagarde: Well positioned to weather future shocks

Speaking at an IMF event, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the Eurozone economy has reached a point of relative stability, with inflation now close to the ECB’s 2% goal. “We are in a good place, and we are well positioned to face future shocks,” she said.

Lagarde cautioned, however, that several unpredictable risks remain on the horizon, from trade-related frictions to the continuing conflict in Ukraine. She said that while uncertainty is still elevated, some feared disruptions “were not as bad as we had anticipated.”