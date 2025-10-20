Mon, Oct 20, 2025 @ 06:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina GDP growth slows to 4.8% in Q3, property slump deepens

China GDP growth slows to 4.8% in Q3, property slump deepens

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s GDP expanded 4.8% yoy in the Q3, the slowest pace in a year but still slightly ahead of expectations for 4.7%. Even so, with cumulative growth of 5.2% over the first nine months, China remains on track to meet its full-year target of “around 5%”.

Industrial production provided a bright spot, climbing 6.5% yoy in September, up sharply from August’s 5.2% and well above expectations of 5.0%. Retail sales also beat expectations of 2.9% yoy slightly, rising 3.0% even as the pace slowed from 3.4%, pointing to modest resilience in consumption.

Yet beneath the surface, the investment picture deteriorated further. Fixed-asset investment slipped -0.5% year-to-date yoy. Property investment fell -13.9%, extending the sector’s prolonged drag on growth. Private investment declined -3.1%, marking a deeper contraction than earlier in the year, and even ex-property investment slowed from 4.2% to 3.0% growth.

The data reaffirm that while parts of the industrial economy are stabilizing, domestic demand and investor sentiment remain fragile.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.