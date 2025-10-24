US CPI rises to 3.0%, but core eases, both miss expectations

US inflation ticked higher in September, but the details of the report suggested price pressures are cooling beneath the surface. Headline CPI accelerated to 3.0% yoy, up from 2.9% but slightly below expectations of 3.1%. That marks the highest level since January.

Though, core CPI — excluding food and energy — slowed from 3.1% to 3.0%, undershooting forecasts and easing from 3.1% in the previous two months. After holding at 3.1% for two consecutive months, the core rate could be entering into a gradual downtrend.

On a monthly basis, headline prices rose 0.3% mom, while core prices increased just 0.2%, both softer than expected. Energy costs were again the key driver of the headline gain, with the gasoline index surging 4.1% and the broader energy index up 1.5%. Food prices also continued to edge higher, rising 0.2% as grocery costs climbed more sharply than dining-out prices.

Full US CPI release here.