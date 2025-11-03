Swiss CPI slows to 0.1% yoy in October, broad decline in prices

Swiss inflation cooled further in October, with headline CPI slipping -0.3% mom — weaker than expectations of -0.1% mom. Annual inflation eased to just 0.1% yoy from 0.2% yoy, undershooting forecasts of 0.3% yoy. The data confirmed that price pressures remain virtually absent.

Core inflation also weakened notably, falling -0.2% mom and slowing to 0.5% yoy from 0.7% yoy. Both domestic and imported prices fell during the month, by -0.2% mom and -0.5% mom respectively, suggesting broad-based softness. The sharper decline in imported prices reflects the strong franc’s continued dampening effect on imported goods and energy costs, while domestic components also showed only marginal resilience.

Full Swiss CPI release here.