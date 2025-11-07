Fri, Nov 07, 2025 @ 06:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina exports fall -1.1% in October as tariff frontloading fades

China exports fall -1.1% in October as tariff frontloading fades

Action Forex
By Action Forex

China’s trade momentum faltered in October, with exports contracting -1.1% yoy, far below expectations for a 3.0% rise and the weakest reading since February. The figures suggest that the earlier tariff frontloading surge has fully dissipated, exposing underlying fragility in external demand. In particular, shipments to the U.S. tumbled -25.2% yoy, extending a seven-month run of double-digit declines. Exports to the EU inched up 0.9% and to ASEAN gained 8.9%.

Imports increased a modest 1.0% yoy, missing forecasts of 3.2%, as domestic consumption and industrial demand was muted. Purchases from the U.S. fell -23%, underlining the structural damage caused by persistent tariff barriers. Trade surplus stood at USD 90.07 B, reflecting sluggish imports rather than export strength.

The trade figures come amid renewed political friction between Beijing and Washington. Early October saw tensions flare after US President Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs in response to China’s decision to expand export controls on rare earth metals. A meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping in South Korea last week helped ease market nerves, resulting in a one-year extension of the bilateral truce that had been due to expire on November 10.

Still, the truce provides only limited near-term relief. U.S.-bound Chinese exports continue to face average tariffs of about 45%, well above the profit-neutral level of 35% identified by analysts.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.