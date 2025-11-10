BoJ summary show split narrows as members debate near term rate hike

The BoJ’s Summary of Opinions from October 29–30 meeting revealed a growing consensus among policymakers that conditions are nearly in place for a rate hike. Eight opinions either called for raising interest rates soon or outlined conditions under which borrowing costs should rise in the near term—marking the clearest sign yet that the BoJ is preparing for its next move.

Several members emphasized that while immediate action may not be necessary, the Bank “should not miss the timing to raise the policy interest rate.” Others noted that a hike would likely follow if global economic conditions remained stable and corporate wage-setting momentum was sustained. One view stated that “conditions for taking a further step toward normalizing the policy rate have almost been met,” but stressed the need to confirm that underlying inflation is firmly entrenched.

Still, some members urged caution. One participant argued that the BoJ should take “a little more time” to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs and Japan’s new fiscal direction before tightening policy further. The minutes reinforce market expectations that the Bank is leaning toward a rate increase either in December or early 2026, contingent on wage data and external stability.