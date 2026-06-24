RBNZ Hike Bets Collapse as NZD/USD Accelerates Toward Critical 0.5580 Support

New Zealand Dollar has emerged as one of the weakest major currencies this week, with NZD/USD breaking to a multi-month low as a combination of global risk aversion, broad-based Dollar strength, and rapidly fading expectations of near-term Reserve Bank of New Zealand tightening weigh heavily on the currency. The selloff has accelerated notably in recent sessions, reflecting a sharp reversal from the narrative that supported Kiwi during April and May.

The shift begins with oil. Earlier this year, escalating tensions between the United States and Iran triggered a surge in energy prices, prompting concerns that imported inflation would become more persistent across New Zealand’s economy. Markets responded by increasingly pricing in the possibility of a RBNZ rate hike, with speculation building that policymakers could move as soon as the July 8 meeting. That tightening narrative helped support NZD even as global growth concerns lingered.

The geopolitical backdrop has since changed dramatically. The US-Iran ceasefire agreement and subsequent progress toward a broader peace framework have driven oil prices sharply lower, removing much of the inflation urgency that had pushed the RBNZ toward a more hawkish stance. Instead of debating whether a July hike is likely, investors are questioning whether the central bank needs to move at all in the near term. The collapse in hike expectations has become a significant headwind for Kiwi.

Domestic economic conditions reinforce that caution. Forecasts for second-quarter GDP point to stagnation or even outright contraction, while both PMI Manufacturing and PMI Services remain stuck in contraction territory. Against that backdrop, the RBNZ faces a difficult balancing act. Policymakers remain alert to inflation risks, but tightening policy too aggressively could place additional strain on an already fragile economy.

Market pricing has adjusted accordingly. Just weeks ago, interest-rate swaps were aggressively pricing the possibility of a 25-basis-point increase in July. Those expectations have largely evaporated following the geopolitical de-escalation. Westpac recently argued that falling global fuel prices should moderate the recent inflation upswing and reduce the risk of a broader and more persistent acceleration in prices. As a result, the bank now expects the RBNZ to remain on hold until September, while warning that policymakers may become increasingly cautious about how quickly rates need to rise thereafter.

At the same time, the external environment has turned increasingly hostile for NZD. Global technology stocks have come under pressure amid a wave of deleveraging, encouraging investors to reduce exposure to risk-sensitive currencies. Meanwhile, Dollar has benefited from both safe-haven demand and growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could deliver one or even two additional rate hikes later this year. That widening policy divergence between the Fed and RBNZ has added extra pressure to NZD/USD.

Technically, the outlook has deteriorated significantly. The break below 0.5678, the April low, confirms resumption of the broader decline from the January high at 0.6092. As long as 0.5768 support turned resistance holds, further losses remain favored.

The next major target sits at the 0.5580 support cluster, including 100% projection of 0.6092 to 0.5678 from 0.5993 at 0.5579. This zone may prove decisive.

A firm break would not only signal renewed downside acceleration but also strengthen the case that the entire corrective pattern from the 2025 low at 0.5484 has completed at 0.6092. Both could reinforce each other, and indicates that long term down trend from 0.7463 (2021 high) is ready to resume through 0.5484 low.



