PBoC stays on hold, but markets still see easing ahead

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the sixth straight month today, leaving the one-year Loan Prime Rate at 3.0% and the five-year rate at 3.5%. The decision was widely expected, as policymakers continue to balance the need to support the economy with the desire to avoid fueling financial instability.

Despite the steady stance, markets remain convinced that monetary easing has merely been delayed, not abandoned. Expectations are building for a “dual cut” — both policy rates and banks’ reserve requirement ratio — in the first quarter of 2026.

A run of softer October activity data has strengthened that view. Exports contracted, retail sales slowed further, and the property-related drag has shown little sign of easing. Combined, these have heightened concerns that Q4 will bring more headwinds rather than signs of stabilization.

Adding to the pressure, new bank lending fell sharply in October as both households and businesses remained reluctant to take on fresh debt amid weak confidence and ongoing US-China trade tensions. Without a meaningful pickup in credit demand, Beijing may soon have little choice but to act more decisively to shore up activity in early 2026.