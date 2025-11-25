Wed, Nov 26, 2025 @ 01:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS consumer confidence falls too 88.7 in November, expectations deep in recession...

US consumer confidence falls too 88.7 in November, expectations deep in recession zone

Action Forex
By Action Forex

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence fell sharply in November, dropping from 95.5 to 88.7 and undershooting expectations of 93.4. Both major components weakened: Present Situation Index slipped -4.3 points to 126.9, while Expectations Index fell -8.6 points to 63.2. Crucially, the Expectations Index has now remained below the recession-signaling threshold of 80 for ten straight months.

The Conference Board warned that the deterioration was broad-based. Chief Economist Dana Peterson noted that confidence “tumbled… to its second lowest level since April” after months of sideways movement. All five components of the index either weakened or remained at depressed levels, suggesting that consumers are increasingly concerned about future economic conditions.

Full US consumer confidence release here.

 

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.