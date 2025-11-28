Swiss GDP contracts -0.5% in Q3, pharma and chemicals lead decline

Fri, Nov 28, 2025 @ 10:07 GMT
Swiss GDP fell -0.5% qoq in Q3, marking a sharp reversal driven almost entirely by the chemical and pharmaceutical sector. After strong momentum earlier in the year, the industry saw output plunge -7.9%, erasing prior gains and dragging the broader economy into contraction.

Authorities noted that the downturn reflects recent volatility in foreign trade. Earlier quarters saw a surge in pharma exports, partly driven by front-loading ahead of U.S. trade-policy changes. Those temporary boosts have now unwound, resulting in a “compensatory decline” that weighed heavily on Q3 activity.

