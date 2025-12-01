China RatingDog PMI slips into contraction at 49.9 as production, demand stall

China’s RatingDog PMI Manufacturing fell back into contraction in November, dropping from 50.6 to 49.9 and missing expectations of 50.5. Founder Yao Yu said both production and demand slowed to levels near stagnation. While new export orders improved, the pickup was not enough to offset sluggish domestic demand, leaving overall new orders almost flat.

The loss of momentum weighed on hiring, purchasing activity, and inventory decisions. Manufacturers scaled back their workforce and procurement while adopting more cautious stock management. Inventories of raw materials and finished goods both declined, with the average inventory level hitting its lowest point in nearly three years. Also, raw material inventories fell for the first time in seven months. Pricing indicators also highlighted pressure on margins, with input prices rising while output prices continued to fall.

Official data released over the weekend offered mixed signals. NBS PMI Manufacturing edged up from 49.0 to 49.2, in line with expectations, hinting at modest stabilization. However, Non-Manufacturing PMI slipped from 50.1 to 49.5—the sector’s first contraction since December 2022—showing that weakness is now spreading beyond factories and reinforcing concerns about China’s softer near-term growth path.

Full China RatingDog PMI manufacturing release here.