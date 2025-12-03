Wed, Dec 03, 2025 @ 10:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSwiss CPI back at 0.0% as broad price declines in November

Swiss CPI back at 0.0% as broad price declines in November

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Swiss inflation softened in November, with headline CPI falling -0.2% mom, in line with expectations, while annual inflation slowed from 0.1% yoy to 0.0%, undershooting forecasts of 0.1%. Core CPI also dipped, falling -0.1% yoy, with the annual rate easing from 0.5% yoy to 0.4%. The data highlight Switzerland’s continued weak inflation, keeping price growth far below levels seen elsewhere in Europe.

Both domestic and imported prices contributed to the decline. Domestic products fell -0.2% mom, while imported goods dropped a sharper -0.4% mom. On a yearly basis, domestic inflation cooled from 0.5% yoy to 0.4%, and imported prices remained deeply negative at -1.3% yoy. The persistent weakness in imported goods continues to anchor Swiss inflation near zero.

Full Swiss CPI release here.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.