Swiss CPI back at 0.0% as broad price declines in November

Swiss inflation softened in November, with headline CPI falling -0.2% mom, in line with expectations, while annual inflation slowed from 0.1% yoy to 0.0%, undershooting forecasts of 0.1%. Core CPI also dipped, falling -0.1% yoy, with the annual rate easing from 0.5% yoy to 0.4%. The data highlight Switzerland’s continued weak inflation, keeping price growth far below levels seen elsewhere in Europe.

Both domestic and imported prices contributed to the decline. Domestic products fell -0.2% mom, while imported goods dropped a sharper -0.4% mom. On a yearly basis, domestic inflation cooled from 0.5% yoy to 0.4%, and imported prices remained deeply negative at -1.3% yoy. The persistent weakness in imported goods continues to anchor Swiss inflation near zero.

Full Swiss CPI release here.