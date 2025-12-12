Fri, Dec 12, 2025 @ 11:56 GMT
UK GDP contracts -0.1% mom in October as services drag deepens

UK GDP contracted by -0.1% mom in October, undershooting expectations for a 0.1% gain and marking a third consecutive month of stagnation or contraction. The economy had already shrunk by -0.1% in September after flat growth in August, reinforcing concerns that momentum is fading as the year draws to a close.

The monthly breakdown was weak across key domestic sectors. Services output fell -0.3% mom and construction declined -0.6%, offsetting a 1.1% rise in production. The continued softness in services is particularly concerning given its dominant share of UK economic activity.

On a three-month basis, GDP fell -0.1% in the period to October compared with the previous three months. Services recorded no growth, extending the recent trend of slowing activity, while production output dropped -0.5% due largely to weaker motor vehicle manufacturing. Construction also declined by -0.3%.

Full UK GDP release here.

