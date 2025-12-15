SECO upgrades 2026 GDP forecast, downgrades inflation

Swiss economic prospects have improved modestly, with the Federal Government Expert Group on Business Cycles revising up its 2026 growth forecast. GDP adjusted for sporting events is now seen expanding 1.1%, up from 0.9% projected in October, bringing the outlook broadly back in line with June forecasts when US tariffs stood at 10%. The reduction in US tariffs has improved conditions for exposed sectors and eased pressure on foreign trade.

Foreign demand is expected to provide a positive, though still “moderate”, contribution next year. Domestic demand, however, remains the “main driver of growth”, supported by resilient consumption and a gradual pickup in investment as capacity utilization improves. SECO expects investment activity to strengthen slightly as firms respond to firmer underlying demand.

Low inflation remains a key support. Consumer prices are forecast to rise just 0.2% in both 2025 and 2026 (down from 0.5%0, helping preserve real incomes and underpin solid private consumption.

Looking further ahead, growth is expected to normalize at 1.7% in 2027 as global conditions improve, though the outlook assumes tariffs remain at current levels and uncertainty around trade policy remains elevated.

