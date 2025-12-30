Swiss KOF barometer rises to 101.7, manufacturing outlook strengthens

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 101.7 to 103.4 in December, beating expectations of 101.4 and signaling improving momentum heading into early 2026. According to KOF Swiss Economic Institute, the outlook for the Swiss economy at the turn of the year is now above its long-term average.

The improvement is being driven primarily by the production side of the economy. Indicator bundles linked to output showed broad-based gains, with manufacturing standing out as a particular bright spot.

However, the picture was uneven. On the demand side, indicators tied to private consumption and foreign demand remain under pressure, highlighting lingering caution among households and external headwinds.

Full Swiss KOF release here.