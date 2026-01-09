Eurozone retail sales rise 0.2% mom in November, as non-food demand improves

Fri, Jan 09, 2026 13:23 GMT
    Eurozone retail sales volumes rose 0.2% mom in November, slightly above expectations of 0.1% increase. The improvement was driven primarily by non-food products, where sales increased 0.4% mom, offsetting weakness elsewhere. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco slipped -0.2%, while automotive fuel volumes fell -0.1%.

    Across the broader EU, retail sales also rose 0.2% mom, but national divergences were stark. Luxembourg posted a sharp 5.8% surge, followed by Portugal (2.2%) and Denmark (1.9%). Croatia (-2.2%), Belgium (-1.6%) and Slovakia (-1.5%) recorded notable declines.

    Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

     

