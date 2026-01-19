Mon, Jan 19, 2026 17:45 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsCanada CPI rises to 2.4% in December tax effects

    Canada CPI rises to 2.4% in December tax effects

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s inflation picture turned mixed in December, with headline pressure firming but core measures easing. CPI accelerated to 2.4% yoy, up from 2.2% and above expectations of 2.2%. According to Statistics Canada, the pickup in headline inflation was largely technical rather than demand-driven.

    The acceleration was driven by base effects linked to the temporary GST/HST tax break that began in mid-December 2024. As exempt goods and services dropped out of the year-over-year comparison, this mechanically pushed headline CPI higher. That effect was partly offset by a year-over-year decline in gasoline prices. Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 3.0% yoy, up from 2.6% yoy in November.

    Nevertheless, core measures offered reassurance. CPI median slowed from 2.8% to 2.5%, CPI trimmed eased from 2.9% to 2.7%, both below expectations. CPI common held steady at 2.8%. matched expectations.

    Full Canada CPI release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.