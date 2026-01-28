Wed, Jan 28, 2026 09:40 GMT
    Australia CPI surges to 3.6% in Q4, 3.8% in December

    Australia’s Q4 CPI showed little relief for RBA where it matters most for policy. Headline inflation rose 0.6% qoq, slightly below expectations of 0.7% and slowing sharply from the prior quarter’s 1.3% gain. However, on an annual basis, CPI accelerated from 3.2% yoy to 3.6% yoy, matching forecasts and keeping inflation well above the RBA’s target band.

    The more important signal came from underlying inflation. Trimmed mean CPI rose 0.9% qoq, easing marginally from 1.0% previously but beating expectations of 0.8%. Annual trimmed mean inflation climbed from 3.0% yoy to 3.4% yoy, above the expected 3.2%, reinforcing concerns that price pressures remain persistent.

    December’s monthly details added to that unease. Headline CPI jumped 1.0% mom, lifting the annual rate from 3.5% yoy to 3.8%, both above expectations. Trimmed mean CPI rose a more modest 0.2% mom, but annual core inflation still edged up from 3.2% yoy to 3.3% yoy.

    Price pressures remain broad in December. Goods inflation accelerated from 3.2% yoy to 3.4%, driven largely by a 21.5% surge in electricity prices. Services inflation climbed from 3.6% yoy to 4.1%, led by domestic travel and accommodation and rising rents.

    Markets are now firming up their expectation that RBA will return to rate hike in February.

    Full Australia CPI release here.

