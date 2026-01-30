Japan’s industrial production fall -0.1% mom in December, consumption falters

Japan’s industrial production edged down -0.1% mom in December, a milder decline than expected -0.4% mom and consistent with a sector struggling for direction rather than deteriorating sharply. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained its assessment that output “fluctuates indecisively,” reflecting uneven momentum across industries.

Forward-looking guidance from manufacturers remains volatile. Firms surveyed expect output to jump 9.3% in January, followed by a 4.3% decline in February, highlighting stop-start dynamics rather than a clear recovery trend.

Sector performance was split, with declines in production machinery, chemicals, and paper products offset by gains in general machinery, electronics, and motor vehicles. Supply-side indicators pointed to some imbalance. Industrial shipments fell -1.7%, while inventories rose 1.0%, suggesting demand has not kept pace with production and raising the risk of further output adjustments if sales do not improve.

That concern was reinforced by a sharp disappointment in consumption. Retail sales fell -0.9% yoy in December, far below expectations for a 0.7% increase.