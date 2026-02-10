Tue, Feb 10, 2026 01:42 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsAustralia NAB business confidence rises to 3, costs ease as activity momentum...

    Australia NAB business confidence rises to 3, costs ease as activity momentum holds

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Australia’s NAB Business Conditions index slipped modestly from 9 to 7 in January, while Business Confidence edged up from 2 to 3. For the RBA, the report showed a clear easing in inflation pressures. Measures of labor and input costs both softened during the month, while quarterly growth in retail prices slowed sharply to 0.3%, down from 0.5% in December.

    NAB economist Michael Hayes noted that cost and price indicators have now fallen to “new post-pandemic lows”, reinforcing the view that underlying inflation dynamics are continuing to cool.

    At the same time, the survey indicates that the broader economy has not lost much traction. Hayes highlighted that activity has “retained most of its momentum gained through the past year” , even as capacity utilization eased slightly.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.