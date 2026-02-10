ECB’s de Guindos plays down CPI undershoot, shrugs off Euro strength

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos downplayed concerns over January’s softer inflation print. In an interview with Econostream Media, he said that headline inflation dipping below 2% in early 2026 had been clearly signalled well in advance. He cautioned against overreacting to individual releases, arguing that markets tend to fixate on small deviations. However, “the overall trend is in line with what we had projected,” he emphasized

Energy prices came in lower than expected, but de Guindos highlighted elevated volatility in that component. Services inflation continues to move in the “right direction.” Minor downside surprises in services, he said, are not policy-relevant.

On the currency side, de Guindos reiterated that the ECB does not target EUR/USD, but acknowledged its importance for an open economy. Euro’s pullback toward the long-standing 1.16–1.18 range was described as unsurprising and fully embedded in the ECB’s projections.

Even with recent euro gains largely reflecting US dollar weakness, de Guindos played down the implications. The move, he said, “deserves attention” but is far from “dramatic”, signalling that exchange-rate developments are unlikely to disrupt the ECB’s wait-and-see stance unless they become materially more persistent or disorderly.

Full interview of ECB’s de Guindos here.