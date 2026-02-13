Swiss CPI flat as imported prices drag

Switzerland’s consumer prices slipped -0.1% mom in January, undershooting expectations for a flat reading. The decline was largely driven by a -0.6% drop in imported product prices, while domestic prices edged up 0.1% on the month. Core CPI, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel, rose 0.1%, suggesting limited underlying pressure.

On an annual basis, headline inflation held steady at 0.1% yoy, in line with expectations. Core inflation was unchanged at 0.5%, with domestic product prices also steady at 0.5% from a year earlier. The data point to a subdued price environment, with limited momentum building in domestic costs.

Imported prices remained a key drag, falling -1.5% year-on-year compared with a -1.6% decline previously. The stronger Swiss Franc and softer external price dynamics continue to suppress imported inflation, keeping overall price growth well below levels seen elsewhere in Europe.

Full Swiss CPI release here.