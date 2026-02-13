BoE’s Pill warns disinflation incomplete despite projected CPI drop

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said UK underlying inflation remains around 2.5%. He emphasized that policy must continue to bear down on price pressures to ensure disinflation is sustained.

While headline inflation is projected to fall toward 2% in April or May, Pill noted that much of the expected decline reflects temporary effects from measures announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ November budget. Stripping out that half-percentage-point impact, underlying price pressures remain firmer than the 2% target.

“In order to complete that (disinflation) process, monetary policy has a part of play and that means we do need to retain some restrictiveness in the stance of monetary policy until that process of disinflation is complete,” Pill said.

Pill said monetary policy still carries a degree of restrictiveness, even if its exact magnitude has become “more ambiguous now”. “Perhaps there’s more ambiguity about the extent of restriction than there is ambiguity about the incompleteness of the disinflation process to target,” he added.