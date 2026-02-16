Eurozone industrial output contracts -1.4% mom in December, capital goods drag

Eurozone industrial production fell -1.4% mom in December, slightly better than expectation of -1.5% mom, but still signaling weak momentum into year-end. .

By category, capital goods output in Eurozone dropped sharply by -1.9%, highlighting fragile business investment conditions. Production of intermediate goods edged down -0.1%, energy slipped -0.3%, and non-durable consumer goods fell -0.3%. Durable consumer goods provided limited offset, rising 0.2%.

Across the broader EU, production declined -0.8% mom. Slovakia (-4.9%), Germany (-2.9%), and Spain (-2.6%) recorded the steepest contractions, while Luxembourg (+6.4%), Sweden (+4.4%), and Malta (+4.2%) posted solid gains.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.